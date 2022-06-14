NASA’s New UFO Research Team

In a move that some in the traditional science community see as “selling out,” NASA has put together an independent team of researchers dedicated to gather data on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the updated term for UFOs. The group will collect information on sightings of mysterious objects in an attempt to find out if they are natural or are aircraft, “a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena.” The space agency stresses that UAPs aren’t necessarily extraterrestrial, and the aim is to uncover information—all of which will be open to the public. NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen says, “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it’s a data-poor field.” Find out more at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Albert Antony/Unsplash