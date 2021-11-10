New Exhibit “Mode Brut” Champions Accessibility in Fashion

On display at San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design, Mode Brut redefines fashion through accessibility. Led by Victor Molina, the exhibit features over 50 artists from Creativity Explored, a studio and gallery for people with developmental disabilities in San Francisco, along with community art collective Bonanza, queer advocate and model Yanni Brumfield and fashion label Tokyo Gamine. Together, artists and designers intertwined their work so each exhibit piece is author-less, having been made with the fabrics, designs or illustration of several others. The show itself includes audio tours, tactile areas, jargon-less wall texts and translations in three different languages. “This is the most broadly accessible show we’ve ever mounted,” curator Ariel Zaccheo says. “The artists were thinking about accessibility. Often for people with different body types, their access to fashion is limited. These artists aren’t necessarily making clothes that are out there and crazy and wacky. They want things that are wearable and make sense to the artists who helped create them.” Read more about Mode Brut (open now through 23 January) at Hyperallergic.

Image of group weave handbag created in collaboration with SAORI Arts and painted shoes by Jesus Huezo, courtesy of Graham Holoch/Creativity Explored