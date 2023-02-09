Nicholas Allbrook: Jackie

As a first taste of Manganese, Australian multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Nicholas Allbrook’s forthcoming solo album, the lead single “Jackie” is a shimmering, nuanced track that invokes the ’80s and ’90s. “This song is about my friend (whose name isn’t Jackie) who died in 2021,” Allbrook says in a statement. “She was fantastic and the news left me with familiar feelings of guilt and regret and ‘Why didn’t I do more or know better?’ I don’t usually get hit with creative bolts while running, but by the canal once in London I was struck with the hopeful image of her rowing away from the Earth that had been so hurtful and hard, on a black lake surrounded by stars, finally finding peace and silence.”