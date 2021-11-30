NIKI: Split

Jakarta-born, LA-based artist NIKI (aka Nicole Zefanya) has released her gorgeously languid, retro-tinged “Split” on 88rising. With soft percussion and a bluesy energy, the song chronicles the feeling of living away from home—splitting time and life between two places. “I wrote it about having to split myself between Indonesia and LA and feeling like I have to constantly ‘split the difference,’ adapt, assimilate all the time,” she says. “It’s a song about home and identity, or maybe the struggle to find either. It’s very very personal and I hope you guys love it as much as I do.”