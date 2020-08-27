Nnabu: My Word

Sublimely blending Afropop and R&B, Nnabu achieves sheer romance with his new song, “My Word.” Since his first release six years ago, the artist’s musical stylings have evolved, he tells The Fader, who premiered the tune: “I have broad influences, and I turned away from Afrobeats at first but then my sound just started expanding. I grew up in the Bronx, so I grew up on Hip Hop, R&B, and that storytelling element, but I’ve finally become comfortable just embracing both sides.” Along with “It Got Bad” (which came out last month), this short but sweet ode is expected to appear on Nnabu’s upcoming album Modern Age, which is slated for later this year.