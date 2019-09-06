Tiwa Savage: 49-99

Nigeria-born Tiwa Savage offers a poignant single about the plight of citizens from her home country in “49-99.” The title references Fela Kuti’s 1978 song “Shuffering and Shmiling,” which addresses the lack of resources in underserved communities—especially with the line “49 sitting, 99 standing” about riding the bus. In contrast, Savage’s tune is about coming up, garnering the notoriety and means to make change for yourself and your community. It’s empowering, infectious and the Meji Alabi-directed video is equally thoughtful.