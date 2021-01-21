Nomi Ruiz + Sam Sparro: Like a Ghost

Recording artist, actor, author and transgender activist Nomi Ruiz (who sometimes works under the moniker Jessica 6) duets with Sam Sparro on the luscious new R&B track “Like a Ghost.” The collaboration, which Ruiz wrote and Sparro produced, “is about being haunted by a past love even after making a full effort to evolve and move on,” according to Ruiz. The seductive track hails from filmmaker Nick Sasso’s forthcoming motion picture, Haymaker, on demand and in theaters 29 January—which also stars Ruiz.