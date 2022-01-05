NYC’s First Net-Zero Community in Far Rockaway

The development of Arverne East—a sustainability pioneer and mixed-use project throughout a 116-acre oceanfront site in Far Rockaway, Queens—is currently underway. In addition to being NYC’s first net-zero community and one of the country’s most sustainable developments, this project aims to revitalize the neighborhood by stimulating its economy, wildlife and people. It will bring 1,650 new units of housing (80% of which will be affordable and 100% of which will eliminate the use of fossil fuels), a welcome center, 35-acre wildlife preserve, park ranger office, comfort station and community center run by RISE, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to youth development programs in the neighborhood. By using efficient mechanical systems and geothermal loops, the plan sets a new standard for sustainable developments with a community-oriented focus. Read more about it at 6sqft.

Image courtesy of Local Office Landscape/Bernheimer Architecture