OMA’s Underwater Sculpture Park in Miami

Stretching out seven miles along the Miami coast, ReefLine will welcome local marine life and aquatic tourists starting in December 2021. It will be composed of stacked concrete modular units that align with the seabed, along with a series of art installations. OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu led the project (and designed the staircase-like sculpture that plays with underwater weightlessness). OMA was joined in their efforts by researchers from the University of Miami, marine biologists and coastal engineers—as well as Ximena Caminos, the BlueLab Preservation Society, Coral Morphologic and the City of Miami Beach. Read more about the attraction at New Atlas.

Image courtesy of OMA