Oneohtrix Point Never feat. Elizabeth Fraser: Tales From The Trash Stratum

Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) celebrates his ninth studio album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, with an extended version that features four new songs. One such track is a rework of “Tales From The Trash Stratum” for which the electronic producer teamed up with singer-songwriter Elizabeth Fraser—the vocalist for the iconic Scottish band, Cocteau Twins. Lopatin’s glitchy rework pairs beautifully with Fraser’s ethereal voice for a disjointed and haunting song.