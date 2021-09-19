Scroll down to see more content

Moses Sumney feat. Sam Gendel: Can’t Believe It

T-Pain’s “Can’t Believe It” gets a sultry, synth-heavy makeover thanks to Moses Sumney’s crooning vocals and Sam Gendel’s modulated instrumentals. The track—rife with alto auto-tunes, Gendel’s slippery sax sounds and a deep bass line—is the first from the singer’s new label and creative agency, Tuntum. Its music video (directed and choreographed by Sumney and produced by his label) reflects the textured and dreamy nature of the song, as the artist dances and drives along the Appalachian Mountains. Masterfully layered, Sumney’s cover, like everything he does, seduces.

Oneohtrix Point Never feat. Elizabeth Fraser: Tales From The Trash Stratum

Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) celebrates his ninth studio album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, with an extended version that features four new songs. One such track is a rework of “Tales From The Trash Stratum” for which the electronic producer teamed up with singer-songwriter Elizabeth Fraser—the vocalist for the iconic Scottish band, Cocteau Twins. Lopatin’s glitchy rework pairs beautifully with Fraser’s ethereal voice for a disjointed and haunting song.

Syd feat. Smino: Right Track

Featuring an appearance by St Louis rapper Smino, Syd’s new song, “Right Track,” takes a more upbeat direction than typical of the singer-songwriter and founding member of The Internet. Syd’s trademark featherweight and sultry vocals float across chirpy guitar and snares, while Smino’s effortless verse name-checks N.E.R.D. and Ricky Martin.

79.5: Club Level

Inspired by divas like Grace Jones and Donna Summer, NYC-based 79.5’s new track, “Club Level,” is a glittery disco bop. With soaring strings and featherweight vocals, the song was written by band members Kate Mattison, Izaak Mills, Aisha Curtiss and Aaron Frazer, with Frazer and Mattison also on the shimmery production.

Wet Leg: Chaise Longue

Clever and catchy, the debut single “Chaise Longue” from Wet Leg (aka Isle of Wight-born duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) burrows into the brain and throws a witty, wild dance party within. The sunny track blends post-punk, alt-rock and French disco into something delightful and danceable. Its official music video underscores the silly vibe to perfection.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero art courtesy of Robert Beatty, from the official visual for Oneohtrix Point Never & Elizabeth Fraser’s “Tales From The Trash Stratum”