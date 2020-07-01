Online Exhibitions Exploring Race, Resistance and Resilience

Writing for Smithsonian Magazine, Jennifer Nalewicki has listed eight art exhibitions online currently that center around Black history, racism, protest and identity. Including Nina Chanel Abney’s gorgeous work (that she herself describes as “colorfully seductive and deceptively simple investigations of contemporary cultural issues”), Jacob Lawrence and Jordan Casteel, the list comprises talented painters—but there are also photo shows and exhibits of historical ephemera. From art to artifacts, these eight exhibitions are worth taking the time to explore. Read more about them at Smithsonian Magazine.

Via smithsonianmag.com Posted on