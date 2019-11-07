Peter Cat Recording Co: We’re Getting Married

Slow and expansive, Peter Cat Recording Co’s “We’re Getting Married” is a tribute to the real-life marriage of one of the New Dehli-based band’s members. Frontman Suryakant Sawhney’s vocals carry the track, and contrast the staccato guitar and bass. His tone harkens back to Sam Cooke or Dean Martin, but the band is far more progressive. They’ve dabbled in electronic, acid jazz, ambient, and indie. As the band puts it, this tune is a D-side from their album, Bismillah, which was released on Panache Records earlier this year.