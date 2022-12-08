Philip Selway: Check For Signs Of Life

Musician and songwriter Philip Selway (who is also the drummer for Radiohead) will release his third solo record, Strange Dance, early next year. From it comes the gently enveloping lead single, “Check For Signs Of Life,” and a brand new video produced by Uncommon Creative Studio, directed by William Williamson and starring a cast of renowned dancers and choreographers. “I wanted the piece to explore imagined conversations between future and past selves and to be based around this particular quartet of dancers,” Selway says. “The piece has been choreographed by Simone Damberg Würtz and Liam Francis. They both perform in the video alongside Siobhan Davies and Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp.”