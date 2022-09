Out today, Phony Ppl’s new track “Nowhere But Up” further solidifies the Brooklyn-based band’s flair for blending genres—from jazz to hip-hop, pop and beyond. This new song incorporates retro funk and R&B, borrowing from Cherrelle’s 1984 hit “I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On” (later covered by Robert Palmer) for a playful, spirited and optimistic bop.