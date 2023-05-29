Photographer Charlie Engman’s Midjourney Images Expand His Subjects’ Point Of View

Brooklyn-based photographer and artist Charlie Engman is leveraging Midjourney’s lack of physical constraints to create hundreds of machine-generated images in a day, embracing the platform’s quirks and the way it provides additional layers of complexity to his work. Engman, formerly known for thought-provoking imagery of his mother, is using the technology to create something that feels both alien and fresh. Read about his explorations and discover some of his AI-produced images at The New Yorker.

“Mom (Clay II), 2003” image used with permission by the artist