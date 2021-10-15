PinkPantheress: All my friends know

“All my friends know” is the eighth track from internet sensation PinkPantheress’ debut mixtape, to hell with it. Like her other songs, this melancholy breakup bop evokes a futuristic world using nostalgic vocals. While short and sweet, the less than two-minute track embodies the young artist’s signature lo-fi rave sound with nuance and sincerity. Briefly, she whispers of turning to nature to mend a broken heart, as calming birds and piano—sampled from Sven Torstenson’s “Wind Glider”—perfectly draw the sonic scene’s beauty and sorrow to a close.