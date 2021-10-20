POSTERIZED to Become the Largest Basketball Photography Book

Power Moves Publishing is releasing an exclusive, giant-sized book of iconic poster dunks throughout NBA history. The 14 by 19 inch book, fittingly titled POSTERIZED, will be the largest basketball photography book ever published, featuring stories, interviews and anecdotes from NBA stars, sports historians and photographers. This is in addition to the over 150 high-quality, historic and often never-before-seen-in-print photos (consented by the NBA) that capture electric moments between legends. Scottie Pippin dunking on Patrick Ewing before taunting Spike Lee in the infamous 1994 game is one such moment. While the nine pound, limited edition collectible is currently in its crowdfunding phase, there are options for tiered levels of backing and purchasing. Learn more about the book and its massive undertaking at Kickstarter.

Image courtesy of Scott Strazzante/POSTERIZED