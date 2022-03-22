Premiere: “EIGISYG” by Camel Power Club

Scroll down to see more content

With the entrancing new single “EIGISYG” (short for “Everywhere I Go I See Your Ghost”), French indie electro-pop act Camel Power Club (aka producer and multi-instrumentalist Léonard Bremond) escorts listeners into an atmospheric, enveloping and energized dreamscape. Commencing with a subtle touch of groove, the melodic track pairs traditional guitar riffs with escalating electronics. Altogether, the convergence of sonic styles begets a song both pleasant and thoughtful.

Premiering here today, the official music video for “EIGISYG” was animated by the Jakarta, Indonesia-based artist Arifsatura. Within, a charming ghost character floats upward through an animated background of varying complexity, often peppered with psychedelic scenes. It’s an apt visual pairing, bolstering the mood of the movements throughout the song.

Acclaimed Argentinian graphic designer George Manta contributed the album art for the track, which teases Bremond’s full-length release expected later this Spring. It will be supported by a European tour commencing toward the end of April.

Hero image courtesy of Arifsatura