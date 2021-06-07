Prince: Born 2 Die

Out via the Prince Estate, the previously unreleased “Born 2 Die” is a slow-burning, ’70s soul-inspired, funk-laden groove from Welcome 2 America, the first complete album from Prince’s vault to receive an official release—on 30 July. Written in 2010, the song features Tal Wilkenfeld, Chris Coleman and vocals by Shelby J, Liv Warfield and Elisa Fiorillo, with Prince’s music director Morris Hayes completing production. Hayes says that at the time, Prince “had been watching videos of his friend Dr Cornel West on YouTube, and during one speech, Dr West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield. So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see.'”