Printed Matter’s Call for Printable Protest Works

Beloved NYC organization Printed Matter has announced an “open call for free pdfs of anti-racist posters, pamphlets, signs, flyers, organizing material, handouts and zines that provide information about the ongoing fight for racial equality and the movement to protect Black lives.” While plenty of artists have debuted posters and prints available for download from various hosting platforms, Printed Matter aims to create the internet’s largest hub of printed protest messaging. Submissions are welcome starting today but are limited to one color and size option per graphic and one pdf file per submission. Read more, and see the initial offerings, at their site.

