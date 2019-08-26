Creative events producer Glug plans to accrue the world’s largest database of climate change protest posters for a 20 September rally held in advance of the UN Climate Summit. The project, entitled Protest by Design, calls for submissions of A3-sized posters with varied messaging and imagery. You can contribute to the database by posting concepts with the hashtags #protestbydesign and #climatestrike, or by tagging UKSCN and Glug. The subsequent posters will become accessible to millions for use at protests on the 20th and beyond. Read more at It’s Nice That.
A New Database of Climate Change Protest Posters