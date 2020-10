Missouri-based four-piece Prismatics returns with “Outside Looking,” a jangly post-punk track that’s turbo-charged by the otherworldly vocals of Brooke Austen. The single is the first from of their forthcoming sophomore release, Endlessly (out 15 January), which was recorded remotely in parts, due to COVID-19. A spooky black-and-white music video, which nods to horror classic Night of the Living Dead, aligns perfectly with the song’s energy.