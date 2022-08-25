Psilocybin Drastically Reduces Drinking in Individuals Dealing With Alcohol Use Disorder

While psychedelics have been used in trials and treatment for alcohol disorders during the 1940s and ’50s, a recent study has revealed that psilocybin (the ingredient found in magic mushrooms) coupled with psychotherapy can reduce heavy drinking by 83% in just eight months. The study (published in JAMA Psychiatry) comes as part of the largest clinical trial of its kind at NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine at NYU Langone Health. The 93 volunteers—all of whom were averaging seven alcoholic beverages per drinking session before the trial—received either two doses of psilocybin or a placebo (an antihistamine pill) as well as 12 psychotherapy sessions. Those who took the psilocybin reported drastically reduced drinking habits compared to the 50% reported by those taking the placebo. In fact, 48% of those taking the magic mushrooms stopped drinking entirely. “As research into psychedelic treatment grows, we find more possible applications for mental health conditions,” Michael Bogenschutz, who led the study, says. “Beyond alcohol use disorder, this approach may prove useful in treating other addictions such as cigarette smoking and abuse of cocaine and opioids.” Read more at The Daily Beast.

Image courtesy of Yuriy and Alyona via Getty