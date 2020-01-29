One Dose of Psilocybin May Offer Longterm Relief From Anxiety and Depression

Some five years after initial reports from their study, scientists at NYU Langone Health have found that one dose of psilocybin—which is found in magic mushrooms—can provide cancer patients with long-lasting relief from anxiety and depression. In 2016, 29 patients took part in the study (which also involved nine psychotherapy sessions), with many reporting after six months to have a more positive and less fearful attitude. Following up with 15 of those patients “3.2 and 4.5 years later” has offered more optimistic results: over 70% have credited “positive life changes to the therapy experience, rating it among ‘the most personally meaningful and spiritually significant experiences of their lives.'” Read more at CNN.

