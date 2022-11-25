Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Plant Medicine

Scroll down to see more content

As longtime supporters of plant medicine, we are heartened by an ever-advancing awareness and the mainstreaming of its practice. From the broad adoption of cannabis to breakthroughs in marijuana and psilocybin legalization and milestone research around psychedelics (yes, we are aware that mushrooms are technically fungi and not plants), it’s clear that opportunities for wellness, enlightenment and enjoyment will continue to grow. As a result, there are many new brands offering treatments, products and paraphernalia—many of which also champion legal and social justice reform. Our Plant Medicine gift guide incorporates some of our favorites, chosen for their attention to design, their platform of innovation or simply their effectiveness. For all other types of present ideas, take a look at our complete BUY section, which is updated daily.

Hero image Matthew Palladino, featured in Plant Magick, courtesy of the artist and TASCHEN