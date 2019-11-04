Rain Phoenix: Immolate

26 years after the death of her brother River, Rain Phoenix honors the late actor with a soulful, stirring album of meditative beauty (apt titled River). Among the many standout tracks, “Immolate” is accompanied by an intimate, Gus Van Sant-directed music video. (Van Sant also directed River in his indie film masterpiece, My Own Private Idaho, and Rain herself in Even Cowgirls Get The Blues.) Propelled by the power of Rain’s voice and her nimble piano work, “Immolate” epitomizes the artist’s relationship with grief—and it’s one listener’s will immediately identify with.