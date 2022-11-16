Rare Master Tapes of The Velvet Underground’s Debut Album Found

Rare, monophonic reel-to-reel master tapes of The Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico, have been uncovered by The Andy Warhol Museum. The tapes contain “alternative versions and mixes” of the nine songs from the record, and will be public in an exhibition at the Pittsburgh institution next year. Matt Gray, manager of archives at the museum, says, “You’re hearing the album as the band originally intended. The track listing alone is a retelling of the album. The quality of sound is remarkable; it gives you a new perspective.” Find out more at ARTnews.

Image of The Velvet Underground & Nico cover art