REASON: Something More

Rapper REASON (aka Robert Lee Gill Jr) released his first-ever studio album New Beginnings this week. Introductory track “Something More” begins with vocals from singer Zacari that set the stage for REASON’s origin story—from former relationships with lovers, friends and foes, to getting signed by Top Dawg Entertainment, up to the day his debut album dropped. When REASON steps in, he unleashes all the talent that brought him to this point. “Tryna clear my mind, I gotta make room for vision / did bad to gain a lot / I had to pay dues with sinnin’, but I’m still here,” he raps.