Rita Ray: No Greater Love

“‘No Greater Love’ is without a doubt the sweetest song I’ve ever written,” soulful Estonian recording artist Rita Ray tells us of the second single from her forthcoming sophomore album. Beyond her songwriting and enchanting vocals, Ray arranged the symphonic strings in the track, which are performed by the Pärnu City Orchestra. “I used to think I couldn’t write about the good in life, only the bad and the ugly. But when I was writing ‘No Greater Love’ something changed. I think I was finally in the right place to forgive and forget. I guess that everyone in the band felt it too, so the song sounds a bit like saying goodbye to the past and welcoming all the good that’s waiting to come. A bit melancholic, but finally happy.”