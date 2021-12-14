Ruth Radelet: Twilight (Elliott Smith Cover)

From the forthcoming 55-track Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) compilation (out 28 December) which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the independent record label Kill Rock Stars, comes Ruth Radelet’s exquisite cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight.” Radelet, formerly the vocalists for Chromatics (who broke up earlier this year), infuses a hopeful warmth into the track, which initially debuted on Smith’s posthumous release, From A Basement On The Hill. “Elliott was a brilliant songwriter, and I have always been blown away by his ability to craft such lovely, catchy melodies around devastatingly sad lyrics,” Radelet said in a statement. “‘Twilight’ is a beautiful example of that, and one of my favorite songs he ever wrote.”