Lance Skiiiwalker feat. SiR: Peso

Chicago-based singer, rapper and producer Lance Skiiiwalker (aka Lance Howard) teams up with singer-songwriter and fellow producer SiR (aka Sir Darryl Farris) for “Peso,” a languid, dreamy R&B tune that samples Tupac’s “Do For Love” from 1997’s R U Still Down? (Remember Me). The song—from Howard’s recently released EP, Chapter 2: Internal Shine—is more than an ode to making money, it’s about spending time alone, introspection and contemplation. “I’ve always made music to inspire people to live life with curiosity, joy, and imagination,” he says in statement. “During the pandemic everyone has been forced to be alone more often, so it’s the perfect time to learn self growth and love. Stay introverted!”

Pauli The PSM feat. Anne Chmelewsky: SAGITTARIUS

From recording artist and composer Pauli The PSM (aka Pauli Lovejoy) comes “SAGITTARIUS,” an ambient track that could easily be described as the soundtrack to a stellar day. The experimental composition features contributions from French composer Anne Chmelewsky. It will appear on Lovejoy’s forthcoming album, OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE, out 7 January, which sees Lovejoy—who has long been the drummer for Sampha and Gorillaz, and has acted as a musical director for Harry Styles, FKA Twigs and Jamie xx—also collaborate with NASA astronauts Jean-François Clervoy and Ron Garan.

M83: My Tears Are Becoming A Sea

Accompanying the announcement of a 10th anniversary reissue of French electronic act M83’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Hurry Up We’re Dreaming, comes a new video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea,” which appeared on the iconic double EP. Directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, the stunning visuals act as an origin story to the supernatural characters in the videos for “Midnight City,” “Reunion” and “Wait.” It’s a superhero origin story set to a cinematic soundscape only M83 is capable of producing.

Ruth Radelet: Twilight (Elliott Smith Cover)

From the forthcoming 55-track Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) compilation (out 28 December) which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the independent record label Kill Rock Stars, comes Ruth Radelet’s exquisite cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight.” Radelet, formerly the vocalists for Chromatics (who broke up earlier this year), infuses a hopeful warmth into the track, which initially debuted on Smith’s posthumous release, From A Basement On The Hill. “Elliott was a brilliant songwriter, and I have always been blown away by his ability to craft such lovely, catchy melodies around devastatingly sad lyrics,” Radelet said in a statement. “‘Twilight’ is a beautiful example of that, and one of my favorite songs he ever wrote.”

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero image courtesy of M83