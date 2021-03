Chicago rapper Saba (aka Tahj Chandler) fuses two new singles for the medley “Ziplock / Rich Don’t Stop,” which debuts along with a music video. Saba adopted this double-sided style in 2020, when he regularly dropped two tracks that worked well together. “Ziplock” and “Rich Don’t Stop” are no exception. The tracks are united in an Ian Lipton-directed music video, wherein Saba performs on a rooftop decorated with its own geometric, color-coded landscape.