Last year, Liz Phair’s seminal debut album, Exile In Guyville turned 25. The anniversary offered time to reflect on the influence Phair had on her peers and the industry as a whole. Now, New York-based musician Samia has released a beautiful cover of Phair’s track “Never Said.” It’s gentler than the original but equally captivating. Samia directed the accompanying black-and-white music video, along with actors Lucas Hedges and Fred Hechinger; all three star in it.