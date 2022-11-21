San Francisco Program Will Provide Guaranteed Income for Trans People

San Francisco Mayor London Breed recently announced the Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program, a no-strings-attached monthly stipend that will be delivered for 18 months to low-income people who are transgender, nonbinary or gender diverse. GIFT will distribute $1,200 per month to 55 recipients who must be over the age of 18, live in San Francisco and make a maximum monthly income of $600. The program (which launches in January) seeks to help end trans homelessness, a pressing issue given that 29% of trans adults live in poverty and are twice as likely to be out of work compared to cisgender people according to a 2015 survey. This program is a radical first step toward ending trans poverty rates and mitigating financial gender inequities. Learn more about GIFT, which is currently accepting applications until 15 December, at them.

Image courtesy of HUM Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images