SAULT: Time is Precious

Expectedly unexpected, SAULT’s latest album AIR appeared seemingly out of nowhere a few days ago. The enigmatic UK-based collective—led by Inflo (aka Dean Josiah Cover)—has made a habit of sharing gorgeous new music without any pre-release marketing or teasers. The neo-soul-leaning outfit has ventured into different territory with their sixth album, which features soaring orchestral music, non-lyrical choral vocals and some a capella gospel. The latter appears on “Time is Precious,” which shape-shifts from a spacey instrumental with soaring choral singing and horns to serene a capella humming leading to lyrics, “Don’t waste time ’cause time is precious.”