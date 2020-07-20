SAULT: Wildfires

From the mysterious funk/soul collective SAULT, the hypnotic “Wildfires” tells a tale of courage and perseverance in the face of police brutality. The song appears on Untitled (Black Is), a glorious and timely record that traces Blackness from rebellion to resilience, radical joy and beyond. The trio—which internet sleuths believe could be Dean “Inflo” Wynton Josiah, Cleo Sol and Melisa Young (aka Kid Sister)—released this statement with the track: “We present our first Untitled album to mark a moment in time where we as Black People, and of Black Origin are fighting for our lives. RIP George Floyd and all those who have suffered from police brutality and systemic racism. Change is happening… We are focused.” The entrancing 20-song album begins with the Black Panther chant “Revolution has come! Still won’t put down the gun!” and flows from there with poignancy and spirit—at times militant and, at others, meditative.