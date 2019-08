Slow-burning and riddled with random accents, Glendale-based Seb Zillner’s “Wiley” taps Austrian producers Feux and Kalifornia Kurt for support. The result is a multi-faceted tune with electronic, funk, jazz and jam band influences. And while listeners don’t know where the track is heading next, or what instrument just chimed in, the element of surprise means the song is super-engaging and warrants repeat listens.