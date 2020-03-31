serpentwithfeet: A Comma

Released via Adult Swim Singles, the stunning “A Comma” by serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) marks the wildly talented musician’s return, and the announcement of Apparition—his EP due in April. For the album, which was entirely produced by Wynne Bennett, Wise says he asked himself the question: “What ghosts am I welcoming into my house?” From that contemplative (and slightly ominous) theme comes “A Comma,” which is dramatic, dreamy, haunting and cinematic—much like the artist’s previous sublime works. The song, while wistful, is viscerally hopeful—perhaps pleadingly so.