Sesame Street Welcomes Two Black Muppets

Though Sesame Workshop (the non-profit behind the beloved TV show Sesame Street) continues to cast “a racially and ethnically diverse human cast,” it’s never directly addressed race or racism. This season, that changes with the introduction of two Black muppets, Wesley and Elijah Walker, who will have conversations about what it’s like to be Black in America. According to Time, “a 2019 study by Sesame Workshop, conducted in partnership with the social-research organization NORC at the University of Chicago, found that many parents rarely or never discuss race or ethnicity with their kids,” but people can begin to recognize racial differences as infants. With their influential, educational programming, Sesame Workshop has the power to influence this—and developed Coming Together, “a racial-justice initiative with an educational framework and curriculum” as well as a set of resources it calls the “ABCs of Racial Literacy.” Read more about their efforts at Time.

Image courtesy of Zach Hyman—Sesame Workshop