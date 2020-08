With tinkling piano and delicate, digitized vocals, Sevdaliza’s stunning “Habibi” comes accompanied by a cinematic video by the artist (born Sevda Alizadeh) and Russian filmmaker Anastasia Konovalova. The dark and brooding song appears on Shabrang, the Iranian-Dutch singer-songwriter’s second full-length album—which she has described as a “journey of self-discovery, self-love and finding peace amongst all of the chaos in the world.”