Sevdaliza: The Great Hope Design

Iranian Dutch singer-songwriter Sevdaliza announced her upcoming Raving Dahlia EP (out 25 February) with “The Great Hope Design,” an ominous and bewitching track she wrote and produced with Mucky (aka Reynard Bargmann). The song comes along with the reveal of Sevdaliza’s robot—a Femmenoid named Dahlia which was created “to convey the harsh truth about navigating in the music industry as a woman who does not conform to an industry standard—sonically, physically, and mentally. Dahlia represents the perfect artist.” The Netherlands-based artist explains that the song is tied to tech, truth and the future too, “‘The Great Hope Design’ is a conceptual song about the feasibility of everything in our existence, which can be from the perception of your own truth to appearance to AI. In this song I question the truth and play with a futuristic universe.”