Shamir: On My Own

Following March’s nine-track Cataclysm, Shamir (aka Shamir Bailey) returns with “On My Own,” a song that’s set to appear on an upcoming full-length album. The guitar-heavy banger about freedom after a break-up marks the artist’s return to more accessible pop—he has traversed all kinds of genres since his 2015 breakout, Rachet. Still, Shamir clearly pulls influence from all kinds of genres (from club-friendly dance-pop to lo-fi, outsider rock, punk and country) and the tune is anything but formulaic, thanks in part to his inimitable vocals. Shamir alone appears in the colorful, self-directed video which perfectly suits the unabashed, uplifting ode to independence.