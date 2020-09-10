Slow Factory’s Open Education Fall Calendar

Founded in 2012 by Céline Semaan, Slow Factory continues its quest to increase “sustainability literacy” in fashion and all that it entails. Once such endeavor is through free, open education—and they have just announced their upcoming class calendar. With courses including Cultural Appropriation and North Indigenous Peoples, Deconstructing Greenwashing Myths, Waste-Led Design and more, registration is free. All classes are for and by “Black, Brown, Indigenous and minority ethnic scholars, thinkers and educators” and Slow Factory is also accepting funding from brands—encouraging them to repurpose their marketing budgets in order to make tangible change. Find out more at Slow Factory.

Image courtesy of Slow Factory