Smile feat. Robyn: Call My Name

Smile is the side project of Björn Yttling (of Peter Bjorn and John) and Joakim Åhlund (of Teddybears and Caesars) and sounds undeniably like work from both artists. Their buoyant, hopeful track “Call My Name” will appear on Smile’s upcoming LP Phantom Island (out 19 November) and features vocals by Robyn—who Åhlund has collaborated with for years, producing songs for Body Talk and Robyn. The sweet, synth-heavy song includes some gospel and vintage elements. Åhlund says, “We’ve had the song knocking about for quite some time, but when Robyn sang it, she really lifted it to another level, her vocal is just packed with so much emotion.”