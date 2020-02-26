The Smithsonian Institution Releases 2.8 Million High-Resolution Images

For the first time, the Smithsonian Institution has granted access to 2.8 million high-resolution images from “all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine research centers, libraries, archives and the National Zoo,” for use by the general public. They’ve done so through a new open access platform that allows users to download anything they’d like free of charge. This is just the beginning, as “the institution continues to digitize its collection of 155 million items and counting.” Read more at Smithsonian Magazine.

