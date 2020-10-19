Solomun: Home

From Hamburg-based DJ and producer Solomun (aka Mladen Solomun), sweeping house track “Home” exists as an ode to the “sacred rooms” that were built for music. For those yearning for a sweaty, dark dance floor, this nostalgic and atmospheric banger offers some satisfaction—albeit in your own home. “The desire for it has never been greater. The desire to feel it, experience it, hear it, to share it with people. ‘HOME’ reminds us of these moments. Of the things we miss,” Solomun says in a statement. The song will appear on his upcoming album, which is due next year.