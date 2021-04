Sonder (aka vocalist Brent Faiyaz with producers Dpat and Atu) enlists singer-songwriter Jorja Smith for an emotional, acoustic duet about a dramatic breakup. Faiyaz and Smith trade verses and then go back-and-forth on the chorus: “Don’t think you cared about me / Oh girl, I care about you / But you don’t care ’bout nobody / Nobody but you.” The track will appear on Sonder’s forthcoming album, TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG, out later this year.