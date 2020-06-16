Jorja Smith: Rose Rouge

Jorja Smith’s mesmerizing version of St Germain’s “Rose Rouge” will appear on Blue Note Re:imagined, an upcoming compilation album from Blue Note Records of reimagined, signature Blue Note tracks. “Rose Rouge” originally appeared on St Germain’s Tourist from 20 years ago, and relied on a sample of Marlena Shaw’s “Woman of the Ghetto.” Shaw’s contribution remains, and so does St Germain’s, but Smith’s cover emphasizes the instrumental work, all while melding multiple genres and melting listeners with her vocal ability.