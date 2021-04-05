Sons Of Kemet feat. Kojey Radical: Hustle

Sons of Kemet’s rich new track “Hustle”—featuring grime/spoken word artist Kojey Radical—is the first single from the British jazz ensemble’s forthcoming album, Black to the Future. Influenced by several genres and delivery styles, the song is dramatic and textured. Lianne La Havas lends background vocals, repeating a mantra Kojey Radical recites with a growl: “Born from the mud with the hustle inside me.” Breakdowns follow, wherein instrumentation (Shabaka Hutchings on saxophone and clarinet, Tom Skinner on drums, Theon Cross on tuba and Eddie Hick on drums) are meticulously woven together. In the video, a breathtaking dance by The Jaiy Twins unfolds.